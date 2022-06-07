ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
Jurassic World Dominion: the first reactions are in - and they are divided

The end of the franchise looks set to be a bumpy one.

Marc Chacksfield
07 June 2022

Jurassic World Dominion marks the end of the new trilogy of dino movies based on the works of Michael Crichton, but it's also much more than that. It's a story that weaves in the core characters from the first Jurassic Park film - played by Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum - mining our memories for what we're all hoping is a stunning coda to a franchise that began with Steven Spielberg's hit film.

While we are waiting for the official Jurassic Park Dominion reviews, those who saw the movie at an early screening have been chipping in their thoughts and, well, they are very mixed.

Jurassic World Dominion certainly hasn't got the universal praise of the first Jurassic Park movie, but some do believe that it offers enough of a nostalgia blast to be fun. Others, though, are utterly disappointed.

Here's what people are saying about the movie below. First, those who are fans of it...

And now for those who weren't so pleased with what they saw...

Jurassic World Dominion heads to the big screen 10 June.

