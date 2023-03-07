ShortList is supported by you, our amazing readers. When you click through the links on our site and make a purchase we may earn a commission. Learn more
John Wick: Chapter 4 early reactions are in - this is what the critics are saying

These reactions are getting us very excited for the new John Wick.

Marc Chacksfield
07 March 2023

John Wick is a franchise that you can't help but love. For a stars, it stars Keanu Reeves who is perfect in the role as the assassin who turns on the assassins after his wife passes and his dog is killed.

It's great to see Keanu in such a role in a movie franchise that has push the limits of so-called 'gun-fu', while giving a number of fantastic actors a slew of fantastic roles.

The series is now in its fourth chapter and, from the early reactions, we are all in for a wild ride when it hits the big screen 27 May.

While the world waits to see the movie on the big screen, here are some John Wick: Chapter 4 early reactions, where the movie is being hailed as one of "greatest Hollywood action movies ever made."

