JJ Abrams swaps out of space for the '70s with new show Duster

JJ Abrams hasn’t written anything since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which received incredibly mixed reviews across the board, but he’s now back co-writing a 1970s crime thriller alongside fellow scribe LaToya Morgan (Shameless, TURN: Washington’s Spies).

The show is set during the early Seventies, which is notable in the images we’ve seen so far, seemingly nailing the tone and setting.

It follows the first black FBI agent, played by Rachel Hilson (This is Us), as she travels deep into the Southwest of the states in an attempt to take on a crime syndicate – along the way, she recruits a getaway driver to help out, portrayed by Lost alumni Josh Holloway.

Naturally, the two will butt heads thanks to their different approaches to the situation they find themselves in; with it being detailed in the recent The Hollywood Reporter interview with Abrams and Morgan, the two will be at odds with each other thanks to their backgrounds.

Despite seeming more straightforward than Abrams’ previous work, he told THR this show will continue his previous mystery box lineage, going on to say:

“It isn’t straightforward. There are a lot of things that you don’t expect. What I love about the show, and what I think LaToya and I had the most fun with, is you never quite know, when you open a door, what kind of unexpected criminal mind is going to be behind it.

“The most satisfying thing for me was seeing how so many these elements — some of which seem crazy and out there — end up actually serving a real narrative purpose. Also, every episode feels like it’s ending on a fun cliffhanger vibe that you get from serialized comics."

This was something Abrams loved doing with his spy show Alias and we all know that Lost bloody loved an 'It's Not Penny's Boat' style cliffhanger.

Duster is set to debut on Max in May, meaning it will likely drop on Sky/NOW TV here in the UK, which gets the rest of HBO's content.

