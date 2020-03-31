It's official, Manchester is home to the World's Best Gin

Fancy downing a dram of the world’s best gin? Turns out, you won’t have to look far, as one Manchester distillery has officially been awarded the crown at this year’s San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The aptly named Defiance Gin fought off nearly 3,000 other entries to be crowned Best in Show as part of the Unaged Spirits category.





Given the current climate, it’s the ideal accompaniment to the exceptionally British ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ attitude.





With a 57% ABV it’s certainly a potent tipple, with this small batch offering serving up a decidedly smooth finish.





Claiming double gold at the event, it’s also a pretty impressive achievement - particularly given the fact that Defiance Navy Strength is the first British gin to win the award since Plymouth Gin claimed the title back in 2006.





“The spirits are submitted to a blind tasting by a panel of experts from around the world,” notes Paul Sheerin, head distiller at Defiance in an interview with the Oldham Chronicle.





“Defiance Navy Strength cleared the board, winning ‘Double Gold’, ‘Best Gin’ and, finally, ‘Best in Show’.





“We are totally blown away to be awarded ‘Best in Show’ at SFWSC 2020… It really is the most important and celebrated honour in the industry.”





The Defiance 57% Navy Strength Gin costs £39 for a 50cl bottle.





Now all that’s left to do is get your mitts on a bottle from the Defiance Distillery website and do your bit to support small batch distilleries.



