It’s official, a Scooby-Doo live-action series is coming to Netflix

A Scooby-Doo live-action series is officially coming to Netflix, with the news causing intense waves of nostalgia for everyone aged 20-40.

Everyone will be familiar with the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon from days of non-flat screen TVs, scheduled, non-skippable ad breaks, and Sunny Delight. But Netflix has announced that a live-action adaptation is officially on the way. Back in April 2024, the streaming site initially green lit a first series of eight episodes - although given how excited the entire office is, it probably won’t be long until another series is confirmed.





As you’d imagine, the whole crew are back, with the team of Shaggy, Daphne, Freddy, Velma, and the eponymous Scooby Doo all back in detective mode. The first series will reportedly focus on the story of how the crime-solving team came together.





Netflix announced on X that this series will be a “modern reimagining” of the original show, where “old friends Shaggy and Daphne team up at summer camp with scientific townie Velma, and the strange but handsome Fred to solve the mystery of a lonely lost Great Dane puppy who may have witnessed a supernatural murder.”





Warner Bros. will produce the series, with Greg Berlanti’s own production company also involved. Scott Rosenberg and Josh Appelbaum—the names behind hits including Cowboy Bebop and High Fidelity—are writing and executive producing. They will be joined by Andrew Nemec and Jeff Pinkner, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman, all also executive producing.





There have been no announcements on casting yet, although the original live action line up of Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, and Linda Cardinellini will take some beating.





Whilst many will be familiar with the 2002 live-action film adaptation of Scooby-Doo this will be the first live action series adaptation of the show. Scooby-Doo has seen numerous spin-offs already, including Velma in 2023, and Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? in 2019. And, not forgetting the memorable sequel to the 2002 film, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, which, amongst many unforgettable moments, included Daphne's iconic head-to-toe purple outfits and those purple Versace boots that we’re convinced were the reason behind the recent return of knee-high.





Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series at Netflix, said: “Mystery Inc. is back in business! We’re excited to bring Scooby-Doo to TV as a live-action series for the first time.

“The beloved franchise has had an impact on pop culture that is undeniable — it’s rich with universal themes of friendship that generations of fans have long embraced. Together with creative powerhouses Berlanti Productions and Midnight Radio, we’re committed to delighting longtime fans and opening up a world of groovy adventures for a new era of meddling kids.”

Main image credit: John M. Heller/Getty