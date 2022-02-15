Is Netflix prepping a BioShock movie or series? Clues revealed

One of the biggest game franchises of all time could be finally getting a live-action adaptation with Netflix possibly prepping a BioShock movie or show.

While nothing has been officially announced, documents have been found by a Twitter user - as originally reported by TheSixthAxis - that appear to be records from the United States Copyright Office.

They note that Netflix has taken a "short-form" option out on BioShock, with Take-Two Interactive, and three other titles (BioShock 2, BioShock Infinite and the book BioShock Rapture).

BioShock is one of the most original game series out there. The first two games are set in the underworld city of Rapture, in the 1960s, while the third game, BioShock Infinite, acted as a prequel with its action taking place in 1912 in the floating city of Columbia.

This isn't the first time that a BioShock adaptation has been mooted. The Pirates of the Caribbean's Gore Verbinski was close to getting the video game made into a movie but it was pulled a few months from shooting after an issue with what age rating it should be.

Game on for Netflix

Netflix has already had a number of super-sized hits thanks to its video game adaptation. The Witcher has been both a hit for critics and audience, while Arcane (based on League of Legends) was one of the most original launches of 2021.

There are a number of other game adaptations in the works as well, with a Cuphead cartoon arriving this week (18 February).

In the future we are also set to get a live-action Assassin's Creed and Resident Evil series.

As for who could potentially star in the movie/show, well let's speculate massively here. Dwayne Johnson, who has worked with Netflix on Red Notice, recently revealed that he was bringing "one of the biggest, most badass games" to the screen.

Could we see The Rock in a BioShock movie? Personally, we don't think you can get more badass than a Big Daddy but time will tell as to what he's got cooking.

