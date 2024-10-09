Incredible Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals still available

And there we were just getting used to saying Amazon Prime Big Deal Days - just rolls off of the tongue, doesn't it? - and the party is nearly over.

The best deals we have seen so far...

30% off! Arcade1Up Star Wars Arcade Machine £487.49 WAS: £699.99 If you have ever wanted an arcade machine in whatever den you have created for yourself, then now you can - and one for under £500. This one by Arcade1Up features artwork from the original Atari arcade machine, stands 150cm high, has a 17-inch colour display and dual speakers. Couple this with a flight stick and realistic control buttons and what you have is a slice of retro gaming heaven. Buy now from Amazon

60% off! Beats Studio3 £139 WAS £349.95 With a whopping 60% off, these Beats Studio3 headphones are a proper bargain right now. These have decent noise cancelling, 22 hours’ battery life and support spatial audio. They are also equipped with Apple’s powerful W1 chip and look pretty stylish as well. Oh, and they work with both iOS and Android phones. Buy now from Amazon

25% off! LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon £549.99 Was: £734.99 This is it: the ultimate Star Wars LEGO kit, formed of 7,541 bricks, packed with goodies (including 4 classic crew minifigures: Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO, plus 3 Episode VII/VIII crew minifigures: Older Han Solo, Rey and Finn and a BB-8 Star Wars droid figure). So much detail has gone into this LEGO set. Yes, it’s pricey but what a thing of beauty! Buy now from Amazon

42% off! The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve £22.99 WAS: £39.50 If you are looking for a bargain whisky tipple then this is it. We wouldn’t pay full price for Glenlivet Founder's Reserve but this is a fantastic whisky for under £25. Taste wise, there’s a creamy texture to this malt with pear, orange and toffee apple notes. It’s got a lovely amber colour, too. Buy now from Amazon

30% off! Sonos Beam (Gen 2) £314.99 WAS: £449 If you already have a Sonos setup, then the Beam is an essential piece of home cinema kit. It doesn’t take up too much real estate but offers up a full, rounded sound thanks to Dolby Atmos and its advanced audio processing. Couple this with Sonos’ Trueplay tuning and what you have is a decent, affordable way to upgrade your TV’s sound. Buy now from Amazon

34% off! Philips Beard Trimmer Series 9000 £85.49 WAS: £129.99 One of the best beard trimmers on the market right now, the 9000 Series allows you to get closer than ever thanks to Philips’ ‘unique steel precision technology’ There are 30 different lengths to choose from and you get two hours’ use from a one-hour charge. Buy now from Amazon

28% off! The Botanist Islay Dry Gin £26.60 Was: £37 Islay is better known for its whisky but The Botanist has the claim to fame as being the first gin from the Scottish island. What this means is you get a gin packed with botanicals found on the island, leading to a complex, fruity taste. It’s also distilled three times longer than normal gin which adds to its mystique. Buy now from Amazon

54% off! Invicta Pro Diver £62 WAS: £135 If you fancy getting a 40mm Submariner without breaking the bank, then this one from Invicta is for you. It’s a smart-looking watch that looks way more than the price you pay for it and the innards are decent, too, with the ever-accurate NH35A movement inside - something you usually find in watches double the price of the full RRP. Buy now from Amazon

43% off! Sony BRAVIA XR 77-inch OLED TV £2,299 WAS: £3,999 If you are after a BIG TV, then we haven’t seen better than this fantastic Sony BRAVIA XR 77 inch. As our sister site T3 says in its review, the Sony A8OL has “one of the most insightful, composed and dynamic pictures around.” And that it is a “real-deal 5-star product”. We haven’t seen it drop as low as it is right now, so if you are looking for a new TV then this may well be the one for you. Buy now from Amazon

35% off! Rémy Martin Cognac £36.40 Was: £56 King Louis XV was the one who gave Remy Martin the reward of excellence way back in 1738 - and we aren’t going to disagree with loyalty. This is a fine cognac, one that’s both rich and mellow. This is one for special occasions and a must by at this price. Buy now from Amazon

The best whisky deals this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

17% Off! Heavens Door £64.99 - WAS £77 When it comes to premium bourbon, this is about as premium as it gets. It's been crafted in association with Bob Dylan and the price point is usually around the £75 so this is a fantastic deal. Taste wise, there's a sweetness there and a smoke hit with vanilla cutting through. Buy now from Amazon

33% Off! Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey £30 - WAS - £45 If you want to try something a little different then try this wonderful rye from New Orleans. Similar to bourbon, but made with at least 51% rye it makes for a smoother taste. We are big fans of this bottle. Buy now from Amazon

17% Off! Nikka From The Barrel £37.97 - WAS £45.60 Nikka From The Barrel is a wonderful way into Japanese whisky. It is a blended whisky comprised of 60% Coffey Grain and 40% malts and made from one of the most famous distilleries in the world. Buy now from Amazon

23% off! Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey £32.39 - WAS £42 If you want something special bourbon wise, thenElijah Craig is for you. Packed with vanilla and maple flavour, there's a nice and spicy heat from the booze, too. This won the whisky of the year 2017. Buy now from Amazon

33% off! Aberlour 12 Year Old Single Malt £29.99 WAS: £45 This is the bottle we always pick up when Prime Day comes around. It’s one of the most well-rounded drinks, with notes of red apple and stone fruits. It’s a ruby colour and there’s a lovely crispness to the taste. Buy now from Amazon

22% off! Bunnahabhain 12 Year Old Islay £37.99 WAS: £48.42 Bunnahabhain is always an interesting whisky as it’s an Islay that isn’t peated whatsoever - a rarity for this particular island. The lack of peat (there is still a hint, mind) means that it’s more of a mellow taste that’s rich in fruit. Buy now from Amazon

39% off! Bushmills 10 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey £22.80 WAS: £37.50 Bushmill’s 10 year is a smooth dram, packed with honey and vanilla notes. This one is a really nice way in to the Bushmill’s line-up and an award winner to boot. Buy now from Amazon

39% off! Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack £22 WAS: £36 Gentleman Jack is a more discerning drop of JD, having been mellowed for longer, thanks to a double dip in charcoal. This gives it a smoother, longer taste on the palate. We prefer this one neat but it's also a decent base for a whiskey sour. Buy now from Amazon

The best gin deals this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

17% off! Hendrick's Lunar gin £26.60 - WAS £32 You probably know Hendrick's, but what is Lunar? It's a limited release with a distinctive floral and "warm" flavour. Buy from Amazon

28% off! Roku Suntory Japanese Craft Gin 70cl £23.75 - was £33 A unique blend of six Japanese-based botanicals, Roku Suntory captures the scent of cherry blossoms and green tea with hints of pepper for a fresh and distinctive taste. View now on Amazon

38% off! Brockmans Intensely Smooth Premium Gin £19.99 WAS: £32.24 Dark fruits are part of what make up the intensity of Brockmans gin. It’s packed with blueberries and blackberries, as well as a decent dose of juniper. Add to that liquorice, cardamom and some lemon and orange peal and this is a gin that’s bursting with flavour. Buy now from Amazon

37% off! Plymouth Original Botanical Dry Gin £17.99 WAS: £28.50 Always a Prime Day treat, Plymouth gin has earthy notes that are cut through with a hint of lemon. Add to this a touch of cardamom and coriander to spice things up and what you have is a gin that’s just the tonic at this price. Buy now from Amazon