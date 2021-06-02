Huawei Watch 3 revealed, plus a load more gadget goodies

Huawei has revealed a number of new gadgets that it will be releasing in 2021 and while it’s saving its smartphone unveiling for another time there are a number of great gadgets in this list.

The top of the crop is the long-awaited Huawei Watch 3. This is a smartwatch running on Huawei’s proprietary operating system, Harmony OS - a theme throughout these gadgets - and looks fantastic.

It has a new crown, a stainless steel chassis and is (almost) bezel free. The crown is impressive. It rotates with haptic feedback and means that you don’t have to fiddle with the bezel to get to the features you need.

The new screen is 1.43-inch AMOLED, 326ppi, 60Hz and big jump in brightness to 1000 nits - great, then, for the outdoors.

There is a new grid launcher that uses pinch to zoom technology and a couple of new sensors have been added to the smartwatch. The most interesting one here is the temperature sensor for the skin, which can pick up anomalies when you wear it.

Battery life is three days when you are hammering the thing or up to 14 days with some of the features turned off and it has eSIM support so you can make calls and stream music without having to have your phone on you.

There are a number of different looks for the Huawei Watch 3, including Active, Classic and Elite variants.

If you are feeling really fancy, then there is also the Huawei Watch 3 Pro. This comes with a Sapphire glass display, titanium watch body, ceramic casing and dual channel GPS for a better signal when you are up those mountains.

Battery life is better, too, with 5 days on full blast and 21 days with some concessions.

We were big fans of the Huawei Watch GT Pro so are looking forward to this one.

The Huawei Watch 3 is available from 18th June (from £349.99). If you reserve from the Huawei Store - from 2nd June to 17th June - you will get £20 off (when you put own a £20 deposit), plus a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds Pro.

The Huawei Watch 3 Pro will launch from 28th June (from £499.99) and there is the same deal as above, but £50 off when you put down a £50 deposit through the Huawei Store.

Best Buds

If in-ear ANC buds are your thing, then Huawei has also updated its Huawei FreeBuds range with the Huawei FreeBuds 4.



Huawei was something of a pioneer for getting active noise cancellation into tiny earbuds and it is following that here, with improved ANC, a lighter and smaller case, audio improvements and the buds are 0.4g lighter, too.

They come in a new frosted silver colour and have 4 hours’ battery life which is upgraded to 22 hours when you include the charging case.

The Huawei FreeBuds 4 will cost £129.99 and will launch on 21st June. A wireless charging version will cost £149.99 and will launch Mid-July.

Huawei also announced the arrival of a new Huawei MatePad 11 (£349.99), a tablet that comes with a Huawei M Pencil, 12 hours’ battery life and using Harmony OS. There is also the Huawei MateView GT (£499) and Huawei MateView (£599), both impressive-looking gaming monitors.