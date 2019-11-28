Survive a zombie invasion with these 8 Black Friday buys

What would you do if you found yourself in the midst of a zombie apocalypse? Given the precarious nature of world affairs at the moment, the concept of impending doom isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

So, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to prepare in the only way we know how - track down the best Black Friday deals that will see us through an onslaught of the undead. Sure, in the midst of an apocalypse consumerism might be the last thing on your mind, but trust us, this is all part of a long-term survival strategy.





Yes, we really have gone as far as creating a list of 8 Black Friday deals to survive a zombie invasion - you can thank us later.





Bear with us as we try to set the scene: the world is in turmoil (ok, no need to imagine for that one) following a flesh-eating virus that’s seen swathes of the population become ravenous zombies. You’ve survived, congratulations on that, but now what do you do?!





In a treacherous world overrun with violence, flesh eating monsters and a small number of people who claim to be survivalists (but we think just got lucky), these are the Black Friday deals you need to stock up on now in order to survive. It’s pretty much official government guidance.







Now, our aim is to help you channel your inner Shaun and see things through to the very end (but we couldn't face seeing you wreck classic vinyl in the process), so the addition of cricket bats and frozen sustenance should do the trick.





It might also be worth investing in a first aid kit - we just thought that was kind of dull so didn’t put it on the list. Although if it tickles your fancy, there’s currently 41% off, just saying.





Best Price ALLPOWERS Solar Charger £163.99 When one finds themselves in the middle of a zombie apocalypse, chances are power will be the first thing to go. Precisely why this 3-in-1 solar charger with dual USB port is where our money's at. It folds up into a compact case and can charge everything from a laptop to a car battery. It's a winner. Buy now on Amazon

save your life Cornetto classico 6 pack £3 As any half decent zombie escapee (or Shaun of the Dead fan) will know, Cornettos are the true food of survivors. This offering will not only fuel you through those sleepless nights, but help you channel your inner Shaun James Riley. Buy now on Amazon

save 15% Holy Stone HS110D Drone with Camera £72.24 Now you've got power sorted, this drone will help keep an eye out for sneaky zombies (can zombies even sneak?) Boasting a high-quality camera that can capture live video, this quad-copter can be controlled from any smartphone. There's also 15% off over Black Friday which is a bonus. Buy now on Amazon