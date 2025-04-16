How to get a free guitar setup (and free gig) from Fender

Getting a proper setup can radically improve the feel of your guitar. They don’t come cheap but Fender is offering the chance to get your guitar checked out and perfected for free.

As part of Fender’s celebration of the launch of the Player II Modified series of guitars, Fender is holding a Mod Shop event at The Bike Shop in Shoreditch. As well as offering guitar setups, 2024 Mercury Prize Winners English Teacher will perform, playing the new Player II Modified guitars.

It all happens on April 24th.

How can you get involved? You can apply for a tune-up appointment, which also gets you into the concert afterwards.

One snag is, predictably enough, the guitar setup is only on offer for Fender guitars. You can own one already — no need to buy — but you can’t just rock up with a B.C. Rich Warlock and expect Fender’s experts to sort out its action.

It does sound like the “winning” guitars are in for a treat, though. Here’s the list of spa-like treatments they’ll get, in Fender’s own words:

Changing, stretching, and tuning of new strings

Cleaning the neck (& oiling fretboard if needed)

Checking and cleaning electronics

Select hardware replacement – i.e. new machine heads

Tightening hardware

Adjusting nut slots and saddle

Adjust neck relief/truss rod adjustment

Adjusting action

Setting intonation

Fender also says the pros who will get their mitts on your guitar have worked with major groups including Last Dinner Party, Dua Lipa, Bloc Party and others.

20 of these setup sessions are up for grabs, and you’ll be able to enter until April 21st. And if you’re a lucky winner, you’ll be informed on April 22nd, a couple of days before the event itself.

What is a Fender Player II Modified?

Now that’s all explained, we should probably spend a minute on these actual new-fangled guitars.

The Fender Player II Modified spans across classic Fender designs, including Stratocaster, Telecaster and Precision Bass. But the specs are a little outside the norm. We’re talking about things like noiseless pickups, Floyd Rose trems and treble bleed circuits.

These are mid-range guitars made in Fender’s Mexico factory, giving players a unique spin on some classic models.