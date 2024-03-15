Hot Cross Gin? This New Zealand distillery has just the spirit

The southern hemisphere is serving up something a little different this week, with the Good George Distilling Co. unveiling a suitably seasonal gin offering.

Hot Cross Gin is the latest addition to the independent distillery's range - and enticing it most certainly is.

News that will send gin enthusiasts hopping mad, the independent distillery's devilish new gin offering combines the juniper notes of our favourite tipple with the warming aroma of hot cross buns.

Arriving just in time for easter, this Hot Cross Gin combines warming notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger.

According to creator Good George, the brand suggests enjoying the tipple as part of a cocktail, but add that it also pairs perfectly with both ginger beer or cola.

To create the new release, the team joined forces with New Zealand's hot cross bun experts, Volare, to create an enticing offering that tastes just as good as it smells.

The perfect treat for those looking to dodge baked goods this easter, this is a gin that syphons the essence of easter into each and every bottle.

It's pretty much joy in liquid form.

Founded in 2020, Good George is a brewery that channels minds and hearts into spirits - quite literally.

"We have been winning medals ever since," proclaims the brand. "Our humble single release gins grew over time to include a wide range of flavoured gins, vodka, a barrel ageing project, and pre-bottled cocktails."

The great news? It's been created by an independent, with the Good George Brewing Company striving to do things a little differently.

The not-so-great news? You have to know someone living in the southern hemisphere to get your mitts on it.

With the 40% ABV available in 700ml bottles, each retails for $69 NZD - what an absolute steal.