Host is heading to cinemas to scare the crap out of loads more people

We've all had a scary experience over Zoom. That time your dog tried to dry hump you mid earnings call, or when your toddler announced loudly they needed a poo, just when you were getting to the key bit in your presentation. But nothing compares to what happens in Host.

If you have been hiding from all things horror the last few months (or just hiding from all things, given the way the world is) then you may have missed Host - the bloody brilliant horror movie by Rob Savage.

Set entirely on Zoom, and just under an hour long, the movie is a Covid-19 cinematic gem - made because of, and among, the constraints of lockdown.

The movie - about an online seance that goes drastically wrong - has been a Shudder exclusive since its release July time but that is all set to change.

Shudder has teamed up with Vertigo Releasing to make sure as many people see the movie as possible, with it heading to cinemas in the UK and Ireland from 4 December as well as more digital platforms, just in case the outside world still resembles something out of The Road.

If you can't wait that long, and live in London, then there will also be screenings at the BFI Southbank and Prince Charles Cinema during October, and in selected cinemas nationwide for Halloween.

The movie has been such a success that director Rob Savage and his team - including producer Douglas Cox, writers Jed Shepherd and Gemma Hurley and editor Breanna Rangott - have already been snapped up by Blumhouse Productions and Savage is also working with Sam Raimi on another horror film.

When it comes to Host, it's those in front of camera that really make the movie and we can't wait to also see what Haley Bishop, Radina Drandova, Jemma Moore, Caroline Ward, Emma Webb and Edward Linard do next.

