​HBO is making over 500 hours of content free - including The Sopranos, The Wire and True Blood

Everybody loves a freebie - particularly when it involves a bundle of classic television shows from across the ages.



But HBO knows that already, as the streaming service has heeded our calls for more entertainment by making over 500 hours of top telly free to stream.





From cult classics like The Sopranos and The Wire through to family friendly offerings like Pokémon Detective Pikachu and The Lego Movie 2, there really is something for everyone.





It’s the first time HBO has made any of its shows available to stream without a paywall in place - which is code for ‘snap this up while you can’.





Other series on offer include Six Feet Under, hit show Succession and Veep, while documentaries include McMillion$ - the story behind the McDonald’s Monopoly game scam that ran between 1989 and 2001 - The Case Against Adnan Syed and The Apollo.





HBO has also made a host of Warner titles available for the film fans out there. From Sucker Punch to Crazy, Stupid, Love to Happy Feet 2, there’s enough free entertainment on the app to keep you fuelled for at least another week.





Great news for film fans and telly buffs alike, the catalogue of shows can all be streamed using the HBO NOW and HBO GO apps available on Android and IOS.





More information can be found on the HBO website.





