Gyms overtake night clubs in central London

You may have heard the younger generation is more into fitness than boozing, but a BBC investigation has uncovered the real state of London night life.

According to BBC London, there are now more 24-hour gyms than clubs and venues with the 24-hour licenses that allow somewhere to sell alcohol at any time of the day or night.

There are just 58 bars and clubs with such a license in the capital, down from 183 in 2021, according to Home Office data. 24-hour gyms? 300 or more is the current estimate, although it will depend on the area you count as London.

A whole confluence of conditions has caused London to become less of a 24-hour town, and less of a party place in general, than it used to be. There was Covid and the behaviour pattern changes it brought, the cost of living crisis, licensing restrictions and rent rises, just for starters.

And transport doesn’t make it easier for the punters either.

“Not being able to get home post-midnight midweek has been a real challenge,” Michael Kill of the Night Time Industries Association told the BBC.

“Becoming a 24-hour city is more than just intimating we're going in that direction.”

London’s night czar Amy Lamé resigned just a few weeks before this night club data was released, back in October 2024, following eight years in the role. The role has not been filled since.

However, for all this negativity, and a substantive sense London’s night life is on a continuing downward trend, it is still seen as one of the few key places in the world for clubbing.

It claimed seven spots in the International Nightlife Association’s 2024 list of the world’s best clubs. Those included Fabric, Ministry of Sound, Studio 338 and Drumsheds.

If you’re still looking for somewhere to go for New Year celebrations, Fabric, Ministry of Sound and Studio 338 all have big nights on, and tickets are still available at the time of writing.