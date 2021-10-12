Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3's big bad has been cast - we think!

One of the most important characters in the Marvel world has been cast, and will be seen making things complicated for The Guardians of the Galaxy in its upcoming third instalment.

Teased at the end of The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, the arrival of Adam Warlock was always going to be a big part of the plot for the new movie. And now we know who will be playing the mysterious character.

Will Poulter has been cast as Adam, the 'perfect' being that was created by Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) to rid the world of the Guardians.

Adam Warlock in the Marvel comics has had many iterations so it's unclear just how he will be portrayed in the film. The character was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and has popped up as both hero and villain throughout, having been both a member of the Guardians and a foe.

With Phase 4 of the Marvel Universe going all cosmic, we can see. Poulter popping up in many a Marvel movie so it's brilliant that James Gunn and his team have chosen such a versatile actor.

We never actually got to see him as Pennywise (he was the original choice for the updated version of IT), so it will be good to see him add a little bit of menace to the MCU.

While this was just a rumour, reported on by Deadline, director James Gunn has confirmed that Poulter has been cast in the role, saying in a Tweet.

"As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so… um… Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks."

Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock#GotGVol3https://t.co/RaNeGDIC0E

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 11, 2021

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 release date is 5 May 2023.