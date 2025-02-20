GTA V to receive a big new update despite GTA VI on the horizon

It's been 12 years since GTA V (Grand Theft Auto 5) first released. Since then, the game has received plenty of updates, the Online portion has transformed into a behemoth multiplayer title in a league of its own, and we've seen the release of two console generations — each of which the game has been revamped for.

If rumours are to be believed, we will be causing a ruckus in Vice City this year, with the long awaited release of GTA VI. However, before we can chase gators around an over-exaggerated Rockstar-fied Florida, GTA V is getting one more major update for PC players.

It's the same update that was released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players a little while back, dragging the game kicking and screaming into next-gen PC territory. The PC update brings with it animal encounters, a wider selection of vehicles and performance upgrades — thankfully including faster load times.

Here is the complete list of features coming to PC as part of this update, according to developer Rockstar Games:

Enjoy a range of new vehicles and upgrades at Hao's Special Works (HSW) that push automotive performance to new heights, and test your driving skills with Premium Test Rides, HSW Races, and HSW Time Trials.

Encounter Ambient Animals all across Southern San Andreas and take pictures of them to participate in the daily Wildlife Photography Challenge for new rewards.

PC players can sign up for GTA+ Membership to get special benefits in the upgraded version of GTA Online and beyond.

Track your criminal movements across all of GTA Online's updates with the Career Progress feature as you build your empire.

Navigate a refreshed Landing Page as your starting destination to get straight into the action. Plus, take advantage of an improved introductory flow for newer players with a GTA$4,000,000 windfall to buy property, vehicles, and other items as you start off as an Executive, Gunrunner, Nightclub Owner or Biker in the Career Builder.

For anyone worrying about losing 12 years worth of progress, don't worry; you're safe thanks to a one-time Character Migration to bring over your Story and Online progress. It's a relief for anyone attached to their hard-working counterfeit cash team.

What makes the news even better is it's coming on 4th March, and it will be a free update for anyone who currently owns GTA V – which seems to be just about everyone.

