​Gray Whale’s virtual bar is now employing out-of-work mixologists

It’s a weird old time to work in hospitality, with none understanding this better than the brains over at the Gray Whale distillery.



With bars and restaurants unsure of when they’ll next be able to open their doors to the public, California-based Gray Whale Gin has created a virtual cocktail bar - and they’re looking to employ mixologists.



Taking its name from the 12,000 mile journey the Gray Whale takes as part of its migratory path, the gin is distilled using ingredients such as Baja California limes and sea kelp from Mendocino - produce sourced from along the whale’s route.





And with alcohol sales soaring during lockdown, there’s never been a better time to create the ultimate online hangout.









So, how exactly does it work?





Interested bar staff have been asked to create the ultimate cocktail recipe using Gray Whale Gin and submit their recipe via email. Yes, the time has come to get your creative juices flowing.





Successful applicants will be paid $350 for their “shift” at the Gray Whale bar and will be asked to create social media content for their recipe.





As part of the concept, the Gray Whale gin maestros will celebrate each bartender's creation over the next 15 weeks and feature the footage on their Instagram page.





Sounds like a pretty sweet deal, right?





Sadly the employment opportunity is only open to US bartenders *sigh* but if you fit that criteria, it’s well worth entering.





Those looking to apply are asked to send the name of their cocktail, the ingredients and their method, alongside their name, location, and Instagram handle to info@gsdspirits.com.



