Glenturret whisky teams up with Jaguar C-type to celebrate 70 years of speed

When speed and spirits combine for an exclusive collaboration, the result is bound to be enviable.

This Glenturret x Jaguar C-type limited edition whisky is no exception, harnessing heritage and luxury in a single bottle.

A dram created to celebrate 70 years of speed courtesy of this truly classic automobile, the limited release is as pleasing on the palate as it is on the eye.

Less pleasing, however, is the hefty toll such a bottle will take on your wallet, with this suitably luxe release accompanied by a £2.2k price tag.

Launched in 1953, the Jaguar C-type made history as the first vehicle to incorporate disc brakes - a design that went on to change the trajectory of the automotive industry.

The renowned model was also the first to break the 100mph barrier where the average speed record was concerned, clocking an impressive 105.84mph.



The bottles are a nod to both the C-Type's vibrant past as well as that of the distillery, with Glenturret widely known as Scotland's oldest working distillery, dating back to 1763.

This 42.3% ABV whisky comes encased in an eye-catching gift box - seatbelts not included.

One of two Jaguar whisky varieties sold on the distillery's web store, this bottle is as sumptuous as they come.

Drawn from a selection of five casks, each bottle is influenced by periods of rest in Oloroso sherry-seasoned European oak hogsheads.

Hints of sweet cinnamon and treacle are clear to taste, with rich fruits including apple shining through according to head whisky maker, Bob Dalgarno.

A single Pedro Ximenez sherry-seasoned American Oak hogshead also imparts bold notes of vanilla, as well as light oak.



Created under the watchful eye of Dalgarno, this golden liquid has a minimum age of 32 years.



A release that's set to be sold exclusively through the distillery’s web store, the run will be limited to 220 bottles measuring 70cl each.



Speaking exclusively to the Drinks Business , The Glenturret's managing director, John Laurie, said: “The world of classic cars is one of passion, nostalgia and experience, this Jaguar edition in particular will resonate with those that loved the romanticism of the great endurance races of the world.

"When you consider that Single malt scotch from The Glenturret is steeped in history, hand crafted, and looked after by passionate custodians; it’s easy to see why this collaboration works so well.”

He continues: “We hope the drinkers of this limited edition do so whilst appreciating the dedications to craftsmanship in both the whisky and the car manufacturing at Jaguar Classic.”

You can pick up a bottle now from the distillery's web store.