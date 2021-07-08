From Apple to Samsung - these are the biggest US deals right now!

ShortList HQ has returned with some of the best deals the internet has to offer. No time to search? This is no time to worry. We’ve compiled a short ‘n’ sweet list of the biggest bargains around, meaning all you have to do is click away.

There are currently mega savings to be had across all types of top tech, including Apple Airpods,, family friendly games and even Apples new Airpod Max over-ear headphones in a variety of colours, also featuring the latest H1 chip.





Plus, as if things couldn’t get any cooler, we’ve spotted a massive 50% off this Cuisinart ice-cream and gelato maker, ensuring you’ve got an endless supply of sweat (or savory) treats this summer.



Bon Appetite!

Apple Watch Series 5 with Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop - SAVE 57%





There aren’t too many occasions when the prices of Apple products have quite literally been slashed in half. This, however, is one of those rare and magnificent days. With a massive 57% off its regular price, you can now find this Apple Watch Series 5 with Stainless Steel case and strap priced at $416.57. With a screen 30% bigger than the Series 3 and built-in cellular (meaning you receive calls, send texts, and check your emails without needing your phone), it’s time to try this bad boy out for size!





Buy Apple Watch Series 5 - WAS: $749.00 | NOW: $416.57 - Save 57%





Cuisinart Portable Ice-Cream Maker - SAVE 52%





There’s nothing more indulgent than having a steady supply of ice-cream on hand for when temperatures hit triple figures. Cue one of the coolest summer investments you’ll ever make in the form of this gelato and ice-cream maker. Now down to under $300 courtesy of a massive 52% off, make it your own by adding whatever ingredients your heart desires. From cookie dough to peanut butter to raspberry and coconut, you’ll never need to pop to the grocery store for a gallon tub again.





Buy now: Cuisinart Portable Ice-Cream Maker - WAS: $545.00 | NOW: $295.39 - SAVE 52%





7.5ft Outdoor Garden Umbrella - SAVE 28%





Shade never looked so good thanks to massive savings on this outdoor garden umbrella. Stay cool, dodge the sun and relax in style courtesy of this retractable design, available in a variety of colours. Now down to under $35, this aluminum umbrella features a wind-down handle and an easy-clean finish. Snap it up while stocks last.





Buy now: 7.5ft Outdoor Garden Umbrella - WAS: $46.99 | NOW: $33.99 - SAVE 28%





SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds - SAVE 24%





Available in a range of colours including red, black, rose gold and white, this compact pair of buds not only look the part but serve up 29 hours battery life thanks to their charging case. Featuring a built-in voice assistant as standard, these Galaxy buds are currently available for $129 - that’s an impressive $40 cut from their regular price.





Buy now: SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earbuds - WAS: $169.99 | NOW: $129.99 - SAVE 24%





Antner Handmade Japanese Chopsticks - SAVE 58%





Sure, we may not be able to casually travel the world right now, but bringing the world to our kitchen might just be the next best thing. These handmade wooden Japanese chopsticks make an ideal gift or just a great addition to your kitchen draw. Perfect for noodles, sushi or even that giant bowl of ramen, the time has come to up your cutlery game.





Buy now: Antner Handmade Japanese Chopsticks - WAS: $20.99 | NOW: $8.79 - SAVE 58%









Waterproof Solar Power Bank - SAVE 39%





With our pockets filled with more gadgets than we can list on one hand, the endless problem of battery drain seems to hit when you least expect it. No battery? No problem. This solar powered battery pack is on hand to help. Fitted with USB ports as well as wireless charging capabilities, there’s now with a massive 39% off while stocks last.





Buy now: Waterproof Solar Power Bank - WAS: $59.99 | NOW: $36.54 - SAVE 39%





Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch - SAVE: 25%





Up your Switch game thanks to big savings on our favourite Italian plumber and his mad driving skills. With $15 off its regular price, there’s never been a better time to snap up a gaming bargain. With 4-person local multiplayer mode, you can also race your friends or battle them in a revised battle mode for new and returning battle courses. There’s something for everyone thanks to Mario, Princess Peach and a side helping of Luigi.





Buy now: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Nintendo Switch - WAS: $59.99 | NOW: $44.99 - SAVE: 25%





New Apple AirPods Max - SAVE 11%





This brand new model of Apple over-ear headphones currently has a massive 11% slashed off its normal price. Designed with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions for an exceptional fit﻿, they also come in a variety of pastel shades - in case you were wanting to get extravagant and match your headphones to your iMac. Featuring the Apple H1 Chip, snap this deal up before it disappears.





Buy now; New Apple AirPods Max - WAS: $549.00 | NOW: $489.99 - SAVE 11%