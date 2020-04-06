All of these Marvel comics are free right now to download

Burned through your Netflix watchlist? Binge-watched a bunch of films? Caught up on your reading list? You're not alone – self-isolation requires a lot of entertainment, so it's no surprise that people are starting to feel a bit bored.

Luckily, Marvel's here to help. It's giving fans access to twelve comics completely free.

You can get the comics through the company's app, Marvel Unlimited or through the Amazon Comixology platform – and there are some pretty good titles to choose from.

Ta-Nehisi Coates' version of Black Panther is available to download, as well as the Amazing Spider-Man, Avengers, Fantastic Four, Black Widow, Captain America and Captain Marvel.

It's a pretty good deal, too – you're getting at least six issues within each comic, as they all cover a full story arc.

You do have to pay for Marvel Unlimited, however – in the UK, it's £7.99 per month. But you can also sign up for a seven day free trial, when you can download the freebies and have a browse of the store proper, in which time you'll probably work out whether or not it's worth the money for you.

If Marvel doesn't quite float your boat, other comics companies have also offered free reading material in recent weeks.

Last week, cult comics magazine 2000 AD announced it was giving away 400 pages of Judge Dredd for free – find the details here.









