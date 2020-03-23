Free Judge Dredd comics are here to help make self isolation fun

If you're bored in self-isolation – we don't blame you.

A weekend in is all well and good, but when you have to spend all your time indoors and you're not sure when you're next going to be allowed outside, things can get a little bit less relaxing.

But there is some good news for those of us who love comics: cult comics magazine 2000 AD is giving away 400 pages of Judge Dredd for free.

Judge Dredd: The Complete Case Files Vol.5 is now available via the 2000 AD shop – and you don't have to pay a penny.

It's free, so if you like comics you're probably going to download it anyway. But if you need some convincing, it does also sound great. Written by Alan Grant and John Wagner, the book collects some of Dredd's "most exciting cases".

"Arch-nemesis Judge Death rises from the grave once again in 'Judge Death Lives', citizen is pitted against citizen in 'Block Mania' and the apocalypse comes to Mega-City One in the all-time classic Dredd epic, 'The Apocalypse War'," the book's blurb reads, and there are more than fifteen stories in the collection for you to sink your teeth into.

And if you really like it, the paperback version costs £15.99.

For maximum reading pleasure, it's best to download the 2000 AD app, available on Apple, Android and Windows 10. This will also give you access to more free comics, as well as titles you have to pay for. Happy reading!