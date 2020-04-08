You can now have Superman’s Fortress of Solitude as your Zoom background

So many of us are now working from home that jumping on a Zoom call is a fairly standard part of the working day.

The video conferencing platform has also been popular amongst friends and families looking to keep connected – Zoom pub quizzes, for example, have been gaining more and more popularity as people try to find ways to keep entertained and keep in touch with friends.

If you've used Zoom a few times, you're probably also aware of the fact there's a range of backgrounds you can use. And while looking like you're floating in space may not be the most professional option for a video call with your boss, it does make things a bit more fun.

So you'll be pleased to hear that DC has released a set of backgrounds for you to use on your Zoom calls – and they're all a lot more exciting than your home office or living room.

You'll be able to upload locations including the Daily Planet, Hall of Justice, Batcave, Arkham City and more.

"Whether it's for work, school or just keeping in touch with your friends, you've likely found yourself video chatting with a lot of people over the past couple of weeks. After all, it's a great way to stay connected in this time of social distancing," a press release from DC reads.

"But why take video calls from your living room or bedroom when you could take them from the Batcave, the Fortress of Solitude, Themyscira or the Hall of Justice?"

They may well be right. Again, they may not be appropriate if you're working with someone super-straight laced or you're having a mega serious conversation. But with people stuck at home for weeks at a time, adding a fun background might give everyone the laugh they really need right now.

You can download the backgrounds here.

Via Bleeding Cool