Forget Squid Game, the best Netflix show is at number 2 right now

Prepare to be gripped...

Marc Chacksfield
28 November 2023

Squid Game: The Challengers may well be at the top of the Netflix charts right now, but we are far more interested in the show that's just behind it, at number two.

The second-most watched Netflix show globally - according to FlixPatrol - is one called A Nearly Normal Family (En Helt Vanlig Familj). It's a chilling crime thriller that's based on a best-selling novel of the same name.

This Swedish-language show is a must watch, with its plot as follows: "The world of a seemingly perfect family shatters when a shocking murder proves that they're willing to make desperate moves to protect one another."

Trigger warning: it is a show that contains sexual abuse.

This one is a limited series so there are only six chapters but there are many twists and turns that are packed into each one.

The show hasn't quite got enough reviews to get it a Rotten Tomatoes score, but it does have an audience score of a fantastic 90%, with them noting:

"Great storyline, acting and well paced. I would have to say it's one of the best limited series I have seen to date and hopefully there will be more on this level in the future."

"Utterly compulsive viewing. Great acting throughout, well produced and directed. Absorbing depth to the sound track. The feel of a classic."

A number of fans have taken to Twitter to talk about the show, too...

A Nearly Normal Family joins a long line of Nordic drama that have been huge hits for Netflix, including: Ragnarök, Bordertown and Those Who Kill.

The show is out now, with all episodes to stream.

