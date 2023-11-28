Forget Squid Game, the best Netflix show is at number 2 right now

Squid Game: The Challengers may well be at the top of the Netflix charts right now, but we are far more interested in the show that's just behind it, at number two.

The second-most watched Netflix show globally - according to FlixPatrol - is one called A Nearly Normal Family (En Helt Vanlig Familj). It's a chilling crime thriller that's based on a best-selling novel of the same name.

This Swedish-language show is a must watch, with its plot as follows: "The world of a seemingly perfect family shatters when a shocking murder proves that they're willing to make desperate moves to protect one another."

Trigger warning: it is a show that contains sexual abuse.



This one is a limited series so there are only six chapters but there are many twists and turns that are packed into each one.

The show hasn't quite got enough reviews to get it a Rotten Tomatoes score, but it does have an audience score of a fantastic 90%, with them noting:

"Great storyline, acting and well paced. I would have to say it's one of the best limited series I have seen to date and hopefully there will be more on this level in the future."

"Utterly compulsive viewing. Great acting throughout, well produced and directed. Absorbing depth to the sound track. The feel of a classic."

A number of fans have taken to Twitter to talk about the show, too...

Absolutely loving this drama, a massive bravo to Alexandra Karlsson Tyrefors, she is such a natural and makes me think of Ane Darl Torp. She is superb #ANearlyNormalFamilyhttps://t.co/6GdEQyjVHQ

— rachel kelsall (@rachel_kelsall) November 27, 2023

Kathy and I finished a Swedish series on Netflix. "A Nearly Normal Family" is excellent. There are 6 episodes.

This would be perfect for a discussion group or a seminar course on contemporary society and individual alienation - or just your own growing mindfulness/awareness.

— Brendan Buschi (@bfbuschi) November 26, 2023

A Nearly Normal Family on Netflix is a must watch.

— the blueprint. (@JOELONDY_) November 27, 2023

A Nearly Normal Family is a great watch. Foreign Netflix really doesn’t miss.

— TTG (@tragthagod) November 28, 2023

A Nearly Normal Family joins a long line of Nordic drama that have been huge hits for Netflix, including: Ragnarök, Bordertown and Those Who Kill.

The show is out now, with all episodes to stream.