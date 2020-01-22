​Forget chocolate, Valentine's Day gin bouquets are the future

Whether you love it or loathe it, the popularity (or social pressure to celebrate) Valentine’s Day has never been greater.

Sure, chocolates may be traditional, but now Edinburgh Gin has gone one better by unleashing the ultimate gin bouquets - the real way to our hearts.



After all, why eat your body weight in chocolate when you can get suitably merry with some attractive foliage?





Described as a ‘multi-sensory’ experience, the gin-inspired bouquets come in three limited-edition varieties - The Classic, The Valentines and The Rhubarb and Ginger - inspired by their respective gins.





A collaboration which sees the bouquets handcrafted by MUD Urban Flowers, the hand-tied offerings incorporate botanicals used as part of the gin making process.









The arrangements feature everything from pine cones to dried oranges to stems of rhubarb, with the brand saying the eye-catching bouquets are “love at first sight, scent and sip”.





It's time to delete Tinder, because we’ve just found the love of our life.





The concept that follows on from the success of last year’s gin-inspired bouquet offering which sold out in an impressive 24 hours.





“Each bouquet brings to life the unique wonder found within our gins, using carefully chosen flowers and botanicals that take inspiration from the delicious gin found within,” notes David Wilkinson, Head Distiller at Edinburgh Gin.





“This year we’ve really pushed the love boat out, so-to-speak, offering three stand-out arrangements to suit every taste and preference.”





And naturally each bouquet comes complete with a 70cl bottle of gin from the Scottish distillery. After all, they wouldn’t dream of short changing you in the alcohol department.





Each exclusive bouquet is priced at £65 and can be ordered from 27 January from the Edinburgh Gin website for delivery on 14 February.





If gin isn't your thing, then we have plenty of best Valentine's gifts that aren't, well, naff for you in our guide.



