Flippin' hell! Samsung just announced a customisable Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung has been busy with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, revealing its first-ever bespoke experience for a Galaxy device.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition is perfect for those who like to accessorise their handset with their outfit, as in total there are 49 possible colour combinations to choose from, with the ability to mix and match colours to create a combination to suit.

So you could have a Flip 3 with a black or silver frame and then front and back colours of blue, yellow, pink and so on.

Speaking about the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke edition, Connor Pierce of Samsung noted: “We know our customers see cutting-edge technology as a way to express themselves. We’re excited to introduce the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition — which provides our customers with the ultimate form of self-expression thanks to its new range of exciting colourways.”

This is the first Bespoke Edition launch and it's for a phone that ShortList is a big fan of.

In our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review, we noted: "Samsung’s foldable phones are no longer the future, but the present and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the real deal. It’s the perfect phone for those who don’t want a ‘big’ phone all of the time."





If that wasn't enough, Samsung is also rolling out the Bespoke Studio to its Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review we noted that the wearable "looks fantastic, has cutting-edge software that’s far easier to use than before and really is a viable choice for Android users."

So it's good to see a Bespoke Studio arriving, which allows you to mix and match from a variety of Galaxy Watch 4 series colours, sizes, and strap styles.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition is available now for £1,049. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bespoke Studio is also available now.