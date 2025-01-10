Fleetwood Mac play Stereophonic is coming to London's West End this year

Stereophonic, an award-winning play that dramatises (and fictionalises) the recording of Fleetwood Mac’s iconic Rumours album, is coming to London.

The play debuted in 2023 off-Broadway before moving to New York's John Golden Theatre in 2024, and will shift to London’s Duke of York’s theatre in May this year.



Tickets are not available to buy just yet, but you can sign up for the mailing list over at the play’s website.



The musical, which features songs by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, received staggeringly good reviews at its Broadway opening last year. The Guardian gave it a 5-star write-up and called it “one of Broadway’s most striking plays of the season.”



Time Out also gave Stereophonic a full five-star smash review, while Variety called it “theatrical solid gold.”

The musical has become the most-Tony-award-nominated play ever, racking-up 13 nominations last year. It won a bunch too, including Best Play, Best Play Direction and Best Featured actor for Will Brill, who plays Red — the band’s bassist and fictional take on John McVie.

What is Stereophonic, exactly?

It’s high praise, right? Stereophonic is the story of the making of Fleetwood Mac’s best-known album, Rumours. While it has gone down as one of the best rock albums of all time, it wasn’t exactly made during a period free of turmoil for the band.

Drama plus great music and a bit of a nostalgic injection of a different era? It sounds like a pretty tasty equation.

Stereophonic will open in London just over a year after its first Broadway performance in April 2024. Its last US performance (for now) is on January 12 — there are still a few tickets left for the remaining performances if you happen to find yourself hanging out in Manhattan. The play will return to the US for a touring production in October 2025.

Plenty of details for the London run are yet to be announced, but we do know Eli Gelb, Andrew Butler and Chris Stack will continue from the New York cast.

They play Grover, Charlie and Simon respectively. Simon is the play’s equivalent of Mick Fleetwood, the band’s drummer and manager, while the other two are recording engineers. And they are more important roles than you might guess, given this is a musical about the making of an album.