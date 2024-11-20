The "definitive" Fleetwood Mac documentary is coming to Apple TV

Apple has announced a major Fleetwood Mac rock documentary is coming to Apple TV+ as an Apple Original.

The “fully authorised” documentary will feature members of the band telling their own story, and will be directed by Frank Marshall.

While there’s always a question of how sanitised an authorised doc might end up, Marshall has about as solid cred as you could ask for among music documentary filmmakers.

He directed 2020’s The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, which dug into the often fractious relationship between the brothers, alongside big-name talking heads from Eric Clapton to Noel Gallagher.

More recently, Marshall co-directed The Beach Boys documentary for Disney. It was released in 2024 but, unlike the Bee Gees doc, was criticised by some for being a little light and superficial.

“Fleetwood Mac somehow managed to merge their often chaotic and almost operatic personal lives into their own tale in real-time, which then became legend. This will be a film about the music and the people who created it,” says Marshall. It sounds like he's game for some tea being spilled.

Fleetwood Mac’s final tour, An Evening with Fleetwood Mac, concluded in November 2019, and Mick Fleetwood suggested the band was done for good following Christine McVie’s death in 2022. Steve Nicks reaffirmed the point in June 2024 in an interview with Mojo, saying “there is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way,” without McVie.

The band has been put under an askew spotlight more recently, thanks to Taylor Jenkins Red’s novel Daisy Jones and the Six.

Its plot bears a striking resemblance to the real-life story of Fleetwood Mac, and the complicated relationship between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.



Jenkins Reid has said that while the book is not solely based on the story of Fleetwood Mac, she did take inspiration from the band’s history.

The book was adapted into a TV show, released on Prime Video in 2023. It was designed as a limited series, but no less than Stevie Nicks reportedly pitched a concept for a second season.

Could this be a sign Nicks isn’t afraid of addresses the interpersonal dramas of her years in Fleetwood Mac?

There’s currently no word on when Apple’s Fleetwood Mac documentary will be released.