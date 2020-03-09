WIN! Once-in-a-lifetime chance to ride an F1 car in St Tropez, courtesy of Fitzdares

Sponsored by Fitzdares



Do you fancy a once-in-a-lifetime experience, where you have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a Prost F1 car in Saint Tropez, during the Monaco Grand Prix this May? Well, you can stop pinching yourself as that is what is on offer right now, courtesy of Fitzdares.

Fitzdares, the world’s finest bookmaker, is running a sensational competition right now that will make you the envy of all your petrolhead mates, while giving you a glimpse of what it’s like to be a Formula One star.

The prize includes two nights in a stunning hotel in St Tropez (travel included) and when you get to the luxurious French town you will be offered technical supervision, coaching, Formula 4 practice, video analysis and a ride in a state-of-the-art simulator.

All of this is to prepare you for the frankly jaw-dropping reason for you being there: to take on 10 lightning laps in the Prost F1 car.

To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize, then click on the link below and enter Shortlist in the proposing member field when prompted.

About Fitzdares

Fitzdares is for the discerning sports fan and strictly adheres to a code of conduct that means all members are 21 and above. Furthermore, all members are monitored via a personal relationship manager to create a safe betting environment.

Nominated for Horse Racing Bookmaker of The Year, Fitzdares is the world’s finest bookmaker and has been taking bets since 1882 or as they remember it, the year of the first ashes test, making it probably the oldest continuous bookmaker in the world, more on that at www.fitzdares.com. They prioritise all their members’ needs regarding sports and experiences, from offering outstanding prices to cultivating a dedicated and personal service.

Good Luck! And if you need any advice about your gambling habits, please head to BeGambleAware.org.