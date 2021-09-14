First Hawkeye trailer comes with a brilliant Captain America nod

The first Hawkeye teaser trailer has arrived and it's filled with festive joy, fight scenes and a fantastic nod to Captain America.

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld both star in the tease, which showcases a more light-hearted Marvel TV show than you might have been expecting.

The premise looks pretty simple: Clint Barton (Renner) is all ready to spend the Christmas period with his family, when it looks like a person from his past is back to upset things.

This is a massive shame as their vacation in New York looks like it's going to be filled with a lot of fun, including a trip to see Rogers: The Musical which stars a dancing Captain America and Thor (seriously).

This isn't the first time that Marvel has decided to send itself up, with Thor Ragnarok mocking brilliantly the likes of Thor and Loki in its own play, which starred the likes of Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth.

Further into the teaser, Steinfeld's character Kate Bishop is revealed and it turns out she is a big fan of Hawkeye!

Hawkeye, the show, is set to be eight episodes long and it's highly likely that we are going to get some sort of passing of the baton, sorry bow, from Barton to Bishop in the series.

As for the look of the thing - this feels like it is going for a buddy action-comedy vibe, rather than anything more serious.

We really hope that's the case as, out of the shows so far, it's Loki and WandaVision, which are in parts quite light, that have fared better on the small screen, rather than the po-faced The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.

Hawkeye is set around Christmas time and will begin streaming from 24 November on Disney Plus.

Oh, and Marvel also showed off a new poster which comes with the tagline: This holiday season the best gifts come with a bow.

We see what you did there...