Fender is offering three months of free online guitar lessons

The UK may be in lockdown, but it does mean that you suddenly have lots of time to take up that new hobby you've been putting off.

If that happens to be learning to play an instrument, you really don’t have an excuse because Fender is now offering a three-month subscription to their online guitar lessons - for free.

Signing up to Fender Play will give you access to instructor-guided videos on everything from basic chords to how to play your favourite songs.

It also comes in app form if that’s what you prefer, and there are also tutorials for how to play songs on bass and ukulele, too, as well as acoustic and electric guitar.

Fender even found evidence that learning a musical instrument helped reduce anxiety and improve your mental health - something we could all benefit from as we spend a lot more time on our own.

There are over 750 songs available to learn in online lessons so you’re bound to be kept busy for a while, with beginner songs including classics Here Comes the Sun by The Beatles and Dolly Parton’s Jolene.

So whether you’re a complete newbie, or just fancy dusting off the guitar that has been sat unloved for a while, the three-month subscription is available now.

