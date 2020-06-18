Fathers' Day deals: get these bargains quick!

ShortList is now ad free and supported by you, the users. When you buy through the links on our site we may earn a commission. Learn more
Father’s Day is just around the corner, so we’ve compiled this guide of Fathers' Day deals - fantastic discounted gift ideas that you should still be able to get to you Pa in time for Sunday.
We have found discounts on everything from books to booze, headphones to grooming. All of these are available online now - so there (should) still be time to get them for Fathers' Day, if you are quick...
Save 34%
GoldWorld Beard Grooming Kit Gift Set
£19.99
This gift set has got Father’s Day written all over it (not literally) but might also be a good buy if you’re looking to tame your lockdown beard into something a little more presentable before venturing outdoors again. It comes in a presentation box and includes shampoo, oil, balm, brush, comb, scissors and a travel bag. Today you can pick one up for under £20 and save 34% on the RRP.Buy from Amazon now
save 70%
DC Comics Graphic Novel Collections
£14.99
This is a great deal for comic fans. Zavvi are currently offering five DC graphic novel collections for only £14.99. They usually retail for around £9.99 or more each, so this is a fantastic saving. You’ll find two pages' worth of comics to choose from, including collections for Superman, Batman, Solo, Batgirl, The Flash, Green Arrow and more. We’ve added Kingdom Come, parts I and II to our basket for starters.Buy now from Zavvi
Save 26%
BarCraft Corkscrew Gift Set
£29.53
KitchenCraft have a number of products on offer right now, including a 21% saving on a nice set of gin glasses and cocktail shaker, but it’s this fancy looking corkscrew that offers the best discount and would make a good Father’s Day gift. It comes in a presentation box that includes a foil cutter and bottle stopper and you can save over £10 off the RRP today only.Buy now from Amazon
Save 12%
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling QC35 II
£219
The Bose QuietComfort QC35 II are ranked number 1 on our best wireless headphones shortlist - as voted for by you. They’re super-comfortable and the noise cancelling is out of this world. They're also £30 off at John Lewis at the moment, so it might just be time to bite the bullet and grab yourself some of the best wireless cans on the market.Buy now from John Lewis
Save 90%
The Psychopath Test - Jon Ronson (Kindle Edition)
£0.99
Jon Ronson’s 2011 book is a hugely entertaining deep-dive into psyhcopathy and a fascinating investigation into whether societies religious and political movers and shakers might share more with the criminal psychopaths than you might think. (Definitely not looking at you, Mr President). Heavy stuff, but handled with Ronson’s trademark humour and expert storytelling. It's quite simply a fantastic read.Buy now from Amazon
Save 25%
SkySports Month Pass: £25pm for 3 months
£25
Many will be relieved to hear that the football is back, and Sky Sports will be showing more than 64 games between now and the end of the season. To celebrate, they're offering 25% off for 3 months (with auto-renew at the usual price come the end of that period). If the lack of footie action has been driving you - or your Dad - mad over the last few months, then this could be the right deal for you.SkySports Month Pass £25pm for 3 months
50% off
Amazon FireStick
£19.99
This is a fantastic deal. The Amazon FireStick allows you to turn pretty much any TV smart. It's packed with streaming apps, including Prime Video and Netflix and is really easy to setup. With 50% off, this is a steal.Buy now from Amazon
30% off
Smokehead Single Islay Malt Whisky 70 cl
£27.95
As you can tell by the name, this is a whisky for those who like a bit of smoke. This is cut with ginger and lime, though, which gives it a great taste. The peat and spice also comes with a touch of cocoa so there is a delicate sweetness there.Buy now from Amazon
- Want more ideas? Head to our best Fathers' Day gifts guide.