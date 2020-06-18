Fathers' Day deals: get these bargains quick!

Father’s Day is just around the corner, so we’ve compiled this guide of Fathers' Day deals - fantastic discounted gift ideas that you should still be able to get to you Pa in time for Sunday.

We have found discounts on everything from books to booze, headphones to grooming. All of these are available online now - so there (should) still be time to get them for Fathers' Day, if you are quick...

Save 34% GoldWorld Beard Grooming Kit Gift Set £19.99 This gift set has got Father’s Day written all over it (not literally) but might also be a good buy if you’re looking to tame your lockdown beard into something a little more presentable before venturing outdoors again. It comes in a presentation box and includes shampoo, oil, balm, brush, comb, scissors and a travel bag. Today you can pick one up for under £20 and save 34% on the RRP. Buy from Amazon now

save 70% DC Comics Graphic Novel Collections £14.99 This is a great deal for comic fans. Zavvi are currently offering five DC graphic novel collections for only £14.99. They usually retail for around £9.99 or more each, so this is a fantastic saving. You’ll find two pages' worth of comics to choose from, including collections for Superman, Batman, Solo, Batgirl, The Flash, Green Arrow and more. We’ve added Kingdom Come, parts I and II to our basket for starters. Buy now from Zavvi

Save 26% BarCraft Corkscrew Gift Set £29.53 KitchenCraft have a number of products on offer right now, including a 21% saving on a nice set of gin glasses and cocktail shaker, but it’s this fancy looking corkscrew that offers the best discount and would make a good Father’s Day gift. It comes in a presentation box that includes a foil cutter and bottle stopper and you can save over £10 off the RRP today only. Buy now from Amazon

Save 12% Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling QC35 II £219 The Bose QuietComfort QC35 II are ranked number 1 on our best wireless headphones shortlist - as voted for by you. They’re super-comfortable and the noise cancelling is out of this world. They're also £30 off at John Lewis at the moment, so it might just be time to bite the bullet and grab yourself some of the best wireless cans on the market. Buy now from John Lewis