Esports stars are now battling Formula 1 drivers for Virtual Grand Prix podiums

The rise of Esports is a glorious thing - particularly at a time where all sporting action has been suspended for the foreseeable future.

Now, with a mixture of Formula 1, international cricketing and Esports stars battling it out against each other on the track thanks to streamable Virtual Grand Prixs, there’s never been a better time to get into racing.





In what can only be described as one of the strangest additions to a racing line-up seen in recent years, England cricketer Ben Stokes joined the star studded grid for last night’s 29-lap Virtual Grand Prix.





It’s the second race of its kind since the cancellation and postponement of races began at the start of the official Formula 1 season.













Streamed live by Sky Sports, on Formula 1’s YouTube channel, Twitch and Facebook, the grid was made up of the racing world’s biggest names, including eventual winner Charles Leclerc, Red Bull’s Alex Albon and 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button.





Somewhat unsurprisingly, Ben Stokes resigned himself to last place.





And it seems one Esports star in particular is giving Formula 1’s top racing drivers a run for their money.





Nineteen-year-old Dani Bereznay has already claimed victory over some of the biggest names in racing, including F1’s Lando Norris, Nico Hulkenberg and Stoffel Vandoorne.



The Esport driver took part in last night’s F1 Esports Pro Exhibition Race for Alpha Romeo following the main Virtual Grand Prix event.





Needless to say, it’s an unprecedented time for athletes, many of whom have found themselves swapping workouts and competition for the sofa in recent weeks.





And with top drivers like Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc vowing to ‘entertain’ the public during the sport’s break, we’ve got plenty more to look forward to.



