Want to be in The Elder Scrolls 6? Here’s your chance

Do you remember Skyrim? The massive open-world RPG from 2011 that became so successful you could even play it on your fridge (so long as you had the right fridge).

Well, now you can be a part of its much-anticipated sequel, The Elder Scrolls 6, thanks to a charity auction raising money for Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic. The winner will be able to build an NPC (non-playable character) to appear in the next Elder Scrolls game, giving them the chance to become a permanent addition to this beloved role playing series.

The description of the auction reads:

"Calling all gamers and fantasy fans! This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows you to immortalize yourself in one of the most highly anticipated video games of all time, The Elder Scrolls VI. The Elder Scrolls series, developed by Bethesda Game Studios, is renowned for its vast open worlds, deep lore, and immersive storytelling. With this exclusive experience, you'll work with the developers to create a custom character that will appear in the game, leaving your mark on the legendary franchise."

You can bid for the opportunity on Silent Auction, with all proceeds going to the above charity. The bidding is currently at just under $16,000 (roughly £13,000), with the auction ending on 22 February -- so there is not much longer to wait to find out who takes home the prize.

Who knows, maybe you'll be the one lucky (and rich) enough to build a character featured in the upcoming fantasy game. I have asked if we could bid as a business expense, but I've had no luck so far.

Elder Scrolls 6 featuring… you?

Image Credit: Bethesda Softworks

Skyrim was the fifth entry in the series and elevated the storied series to new heights. Since then the game has been released on every console generation, and an announcement finally arrived for Elder Scrolls 6 in 2018. However we've heard very little on its progress — in that time, developers Bethesda, have instead been focussed on open-galaxy space RPG Starfield and the MMO Fallout 76, whilst simultaneously being absorbed into Microsoft.

We do know that the next game the studio is focussing on is the Elder Scrolls game, despite hearing very little in the last seven years since the announcement. Every new mainline entry in the series is usually set in a different location within the fictional world of Tamriel with new spells, weapons and more.

These games have always focused on exploration and carving out your own story in the mysterious yet fantastical world, with the previous game seeing players take on the role of Dragonborn, an individual with the power of dragons.

It's still not known in what direction Elder Scrolls 6 will go, but it's almost certain we'll be exploring a new location with its unique lore and environments, and thanks to the above charity auction, you can be a part of it, too. Let's hope we're not at risk of taking an arrow to the knee.

