Dune Part 2's colossal run-time has been revealed
Prepare to remain seated - and don't forget the snacks
While Dune fans were elated at the news a Dune 2 was definitely in the works, little has yet been revealed about the forthcoming instalment.
The Timothée Chalamet smash saw audiences swarm to theatres when the film first hit the big screen back in 2021.
Claiming an impressive six Oscars last awards season, news of a sequel quickly set the internet abuzz with speculation following the announcement.
Now, further details about Dune 2 have been revealed - including its rather impress run-time.
That means the new film comes in at 10 minutes longer than the original.
It follows the news that David Lynch's lost Dune 2 script has finally been found.
But now, an unfinished draft, entitled Dune Messiah, has finally surfaced in archives at California State University, Fullerton, according to Wired.
Either way, we're rubbing our hands with glee at the prospect of a sequel.
Speaking to ShortList about the two films previously, Villeneuve noted the experience of making them couldn't have been more difficult.
Dune: Part Two arrives in cinemas on March 15.
- Discover the best films to catch in 2024 with our previews list