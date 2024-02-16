Dune 2 early reactions are in - this is what the critics are saying

Dune: Part Two is not out for another couple of weeks but some critics have already seen it and are posting reactions on social media.

Our usual caveat applies: these social media reviews typically don’t come from the folks who will form the critical consensus on a film. But it does not mean they can’t make some interesting points.

The overall vibe? It sounds like Dune: Part Two will be pretty awesome. It’s variously been called “a masterpiece,” a “cinematic epic,” a “blast” and “the definitive sci-fi epic of a generation.” Wowza.

While these social media takes can often be a little ripe, it’s unusual not to see even a hint of dissent among the ranks. And, well, we’ve been raking through X/Twitter and have yet to find much beyond TimeOut film editor Phil de Semlyen saying he “didn’t love *everything* about it” before calling it “the thunderously spectacular ‘Empire Strikes Back’ of the trilogy.”

Here are some of the key tweets to get the spice flowing through your veins.

#DunePartTwo is one of the greatest war films of all time



Both high art and an absolute blockbuster,



it might grant Denis Villeneuve the same massive following as Christopher Nolan.



Review embargo lifts next week. pic.twitter.com/04kP5e6L2F

— Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) February 16, 2024





Like the first one was impressive



But this is Lord of the Rings, Dark Knight, Braveheart level filmmaking

— Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) February 16, 2024

#DunePartTwo is one of my most anticipated movies of 2024. It exceeded my expectation. A masterpiece! Sound design and cinematography is incredible. I can’t get over how talented Timothee Chalamet is. The action sequences are epic and loud. Must be experienced in the theaters. pic.twitter.com/okdQ8kfEFg

— Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) February 15, 2024









#DunePartTwo is a cinematic epic from director Denis Villenueve. Timothee Chalamet shows us why he's Muad'Dib, and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha is menacing. I enjoyed the first film, but this takes it to a whole new level. Also, watch this in Dolby Atmos - it shook the theater! pic.twitter.com/318duAaLDL

— John Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300) February 15, 2024













Liked #DunePartTwo FAR more than one. Thrilling and gorgeously filmed in equal measure. Austin Butler is the MVP alongside Rebecca Ferguson (again). Kudos on embracing the weirdness. I still don’t love this franchise but keen to see where it goes. pic.twitter.com/nCHQU4CfBO

— Kristen Lopez (@kristenlopez88) February 15, 2024

These reactions followed the film’s world premiere at London’s Leicester Square.

Keen to see Dune: Part Two as soon as possible? Cinema chains have started selling tickets for showings already, should you want to secure a great seat.

Screenings begin on March 1 in the US and UK, although there are showings at one past midnight on February 29 — yep it’s a leap year, folks.

Dune: Part Two reportedly had a $122 million production budget, which makes it sound like a bargain compared to flicks like the $270 million The Marvels and Avatar: The Way of Water, budget estimates for which rise as high as $460 million.

It's also significantly less than the $165 million of the first movie despite, according to these early reviews, coming across even more of an epic. Can't wait.






