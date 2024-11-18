Dogma 2 is in the works, says Kevin Smith

25 years after Dogma, director Kevin Smith has confirmed he’s working on a sequel.

Smith said Dogma 2 is coming at a session during the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles, Deadline reports.

“Some people will be like, ‘Don’t fucking touch it. You’ll ruin it,” Smith said during a panel on the 25th anniversary of Dogma. “And I’m here to tell you, I will. I’m fucking tickled. I found a way in.”

Smith also said he plans to have Matt Damon and Ben Affleck return for the film, that their presence is an essential factor of the project.

“The only way we get a Dogma sequel made is if they’re there. So count on those guys being there,” Smith said.

Last month it was announced the original Dogma would return to cinemas for its 25th anniversary.

The film has been remarkably hard to get hold of, for what is a cult classic. Back in 2022, Smith told The Wrap how the film ended up in a rights limbo that has stopped it from ever appearing on a streaming service or being reissued on Blu-ray, leading to copies of the original Blu-ray release selling for a packet online.

However, Smith said in October he had reacquired the rights to the film, and teased he could end up working on a sequel or TV adaption around that time.

The director last returned to one of his classic series in 2022’s Clerks III, which received mixed reviews and was not a big box office success. According to BoxOfficeMojo is made $4.7 million, and had a production budget of $7 million.



Smith may have to call in a few favours to get Affleck and Damon aboard, whose star power is still strong enough to command salaries greater than Clerks III’s entire production budget — on some projects, at least.

Who’s going to pay to make Dogma 2 a reality? The whole purpose of Kevin Smith talking publicly about the film may be an effort to get the ball rolling on that very issue.