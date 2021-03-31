Disney teases Star Wars May 4th celebrations with big show reveal

May the 4th is always a special day in the Star Wars character, which is pretty funny given its only real relevance is that it's a pun. But that hasn't stopped Disney embracing the date this year with one of its big launches.

The Bad Batch is a hotly anticipated TV show heading to Disney Plus. Star Wars: The Bad Batch, according to Disney Plus, "follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.

"Members of Bad Batch - a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army - each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew."

Disney has revealed that we will get to see the first episode of The Bad Batch on May 4th and it will be feature length, at 70 minutes long. We will then get a new episode every Friday, beginning May 7th.

To get you in the mood, it also released a trailer.

The news of the new show comes after another exciting Star Wars reveal - we now know who will be starring in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and some familiar faces return.