Disney Plus pre-order now available - and free trial revealed

The wait is almost over as the pre-orders for Disney’s new streaming platform have finally opened.

Disney+ is set to launch in the US and Canada on November 12, and a little later on November 19 in Australia and New Zealand, and will cost $6.99 / AU$8.99.



If you want to go the whole hog, a yearly subscription is available for $69.99. Disney has warned that all subscription packages will automatically renew, but there will be an option to cancel anytime before the renewal date. All new Disney+ subscribers can sign up for a seven-day free trial, too - a small added bonus.

However, those looking to buy the $12.99 bundle - which includes Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu - are best waiting for launch day, according to Disney.

It’s also worth mentioning, some have already had a sneak peak at what the platform will look like after it was piloted in the Netherlands earlier this month.

If we take the pilot at face-value, customers will be able to search for shows and films through your favourite brand - Disney, Marvel, Star Wars etc - and you can choose to have a favourite Disney character as your icon.

You can also expect to be able to download your favourite film, ready for that morning commute when web connection is very much limited.

For now though, UK viewers simply just have to sit and wait. Disney is yet to reveal a release date for the UK and with recent news it may not be until 2020, the best UK fans can do is sign up for updates on Disney’s website.

Disney Plus will host a multitude of Disney classics, 21st Century Fox shows like The Simpsons, and new Disney Plus originals including the highly-anticipated The Mandalorian.

