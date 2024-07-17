Disney Plus has a new number one movie - and it's broken records

Disney Plus has a new number one film, and it has broken viewership records just days after its release.

This big new hit is Descendants: The Rise of Red, a film that focuses on the next-generation descendants of Cinderella and the Queen of Hearts. A deep Disney cut.

According to Deadline, Descendants: The Rise of Red has become the biggest movie launch among the Disney Channel’s Originals film stable. Over its first three day it has amassed 6.7 million views.

Sure, this doesn’t actually put it in contention with the biggest movies on Disney Plus. But it is the number one film globally right now according to Flixpatrol, and it has beaten some notable hits of recent times.

For example, in March Disney announced Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour had amassed 4.6 million views across its first three days on stream.

Image Credit: Disney Plus

How does it compare to the real big-hitters? A few months ago, Wish attracted 13.2 million views across its first five days.

But at that point we’re effectively comparing a big cinema release with a made-for-TV movie.

Descendants: The Rise of Red has received moderate reviews, and has a 57% Rotten Tomatoes score at the time of writing.

Those who haven’t jumped deep into the Disney backlog may be surprised to hear Descendants: The Rise of Red is the fourth film in this series.

It began in 2015, and each film focuses on the kids of the big Disney icons. They are set on the island of Auradon.

Descendants: The Rise of Red stars Kylie Cantrall as Red, who is the daughter of the Queen of Hearts. Malia Baker plays Chloe Charming, the daughter of Cinderella. They travel back in time to try to stop the Queen of Hearts from becoming a villain in the first place.

All four Descendants films, plus a few off-shoot shorts, are available to watch on Disney Plus.