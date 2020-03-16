Disney+ is coming exclusively to O2, with launch offers revealed

It's been a long time coming – but Disney+ is FINALLY going to be in the UK in the next week.

American audiences have had the platform for several months by now, and we've been tormented by good reviews of The Mandalorian and announcements about further releases without being able to get our hands on the platform ourselves.

The Disney Plus UK release date is the 24th of March, when we'll be able to watch all the Disney, Fox, National Geographic, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars content we've ever wanted.

And if you were thinking about switching service provider soon, you may be pleased to hear that O2 has partnered with Disney for some pretty good launch offers.

New customers and those upgrading will get six months free subscription to Disney+, and existing customers will add it to their package for £5.99 per month if added to an existing plan, with £2 also taken off your bill if you subscribe.

Given that's £2 off the official UK price of Disney Plus (which is £5.99 a month or £59.99 a yea) that's a pretty decent deal.

O2 also say that customers on the deal will have access on mobile, as well as online streaming and TV – which may suggest that non O2 customers won't have access on their phones.

Now, it's worth bearing in mind that O2 is the exclusive UK mobile network distributor. But if you’re on other networks, you can still get Disney+. The key here is that O2 is the only UK mobile network where you can sign up to Disney+ directly, rather than through Disney+ to do it.



More details will follow on the 24th, when Disney+ is finally here – we'll keep you updated.

Head to O2's official site for more details.