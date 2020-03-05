Disney Plus UK takeover continues: it'll be available through Amazon Fire TV
More ways to watch Disney Plus.
Those worried that they would only be able to watch Disney Plus on a phone, or have to fork out for a pricey Sky subscription are in luck: Amazon has announced that you will be able to stream the service through its Fire TV devices.
According to Amazon, "The new streaming service from the Walt Disney Company, will be available on Amazon devices in the UK including Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and compatible Fire Tablets on March 24th."
This link-up is not just the ability to stream Disney movies but there are some Alexa-inspired enhancements, too.
- “Alexa, find Disney+”
- “Alexa, open Disney+"
- “Alexa, play The Mandalorian”
- “Alexa, find Star Wars movies.”
If you are a little uncertain about signing up, then a 7-day trial will be available. Then after that it'll be £5.99 a month. Or you could sign up below and get the whole package for just £49.99 for the year - that's just over £4 a month.
