Disney+ drops final trailer and character posters for Star Wars: Ahsoka

Star Wars fans have yet more to look forward to following the recently revealed final trailer for the upcoming limited series Ahsoka, with Disney+ now unveiling a series of character posters.



Set to star Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christensen, the new 8-part limited-series will mark the return of Christensen as Anakin Skywalker.

Developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, Disney+ look set to premiere Star Wars: Ahsoka on the streaming platform on August 23.

A spin-off from hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, Ahsoka takes place in the very same timeframe.

The action-packed series follows the journey of former Jedi Knight Ahsoka, a character faced with a brand new threat to the galaxy.

It comes as Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed the company had plans to reduce the amount of Marvel and Star Wars content it makes, in a recent interview with CNBC.

“You pull back, not just the focus. It’s also part of our cost containment initiative. Spending less on what we make, and making less,” said Bob Iger.

Describing how the sheer amount of content "diluted" employees focus and attention, Iger added: “We ended up taxing our people way beyond in terms of our time and focus… We would have liked some of our recent releases to have performed better.”

The posters feature a range of new and returning characters, complete with galaxy defending essentials including the classic lightsaber.





It follows the release of the gripping final trailer, which featured appearance from recently-deceased actor Ray Stevenson, who portrays Baylan Skoll as part of the limited-series.



As Ahsoka faces the new threat, two militants from the dark side appear, hot on their tail - played by Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno, with Lars Mikkelsen is set to reprise his role as Thrawn for the series,

It's safe to say we're excited - our alarms are already set for the launch and we have popcorn at the ready.

Star Wars: Ahsoka on the streaming platform on Disney+ from August 23.