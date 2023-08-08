Disney+ drops final trailer and character posters for Star Wars: Ahsoka
There's two weeks to go until the release, not that we're counting...
Star Wars fans have yet more to look forward to following the recently revealed final trailer for the upcoming limited series Ahsoka, with Disney+ now unveiling a series of character posters.
Set to star Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christensen, the new 8-part limited-series will mark the return of Christensen as Anakin Skywalker.
A spin-off from hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, Ahsoka takes place in the very same timeframe.
The action-packed series follows the journey of former Jedi Knight Ahsoka, a character faced with a brand new threat to the galaxy.
It comes as Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed the company had plans to reduce the amount of Marvel and Star Wars content it makes, in a recent interview with CNBC.
The posters feature a range of new and returning characters, complete with galaxy defending essentials including the classic lightsaber.
It follows the release of the gripping final trailer, which featured appearance from recently-deceased actor Ray Stevenson, who portrays Baylan Skoll as part of the limited-series.
