Deadpool & Wolverine will have a fan favourite cameo

Ryan Reynolds is back to his usual cheeky tricks, teasing an actor’s cameo in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie.

Rob McElhenney will feature in Deadpool & Wolverine, as revealed in an episode of Welcome to Wrexham.

Missed this show entirely? It's about Reynolds’s and McElhenney’s ownership of UK football cub Wrexham, which has become a bit of a sensation in itself.

A clip of the show sees the pair on set filming Deadpool & Wolverine, although judicious use of bleeping and blurring has made sure we can’t learn anything about the movie from the clip.

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that Rob McElhenney will be making an appearance in #DeadpoolAndWolverine



It’s not even clear whether we'll actually be able to tell what character McElhenney plays in the film.

Reynolds suggests he may play one of the many suited and masked goons Deadpool takes on in the film.

Other rumoured cameos for Deadpool & Wolverine include Wesley Snipes as Blade, Jennifer Garner as Elektra and Patrick Stewart as Professor X.

Pressure is mounting on the movie, which is due in cinemas on July 26.

Not only does it have the fortunes of the MCU on its shoulders, we’re hearing bad things about the state of the box office in general. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga made well under pre-release estimates on its opening, claiming $25.5 million domestically, after estimates in the $40-50 million range.

The quality of the film was not in doubt either.

The Hollywood Reporter suggests Deadpool & Wolverine will sail past a $100 million domestic opening — four times that of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

It’s not too bold a goal for the film, though. Both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania made more than $100 million domestically in their opening weekends.

The first Deadpool opened at $132 million, Deadpool 2 at $125 million — both figures that don't account for inflation either.

Deadpool & Wolverine has already broken pre-sales records, with $8-9 million in pre-booked tickets. According to AMC, it's the chain’s most pre-booked R-rated film ever.

We don’t know too much about the plot yet, other than that Deadpool ends up recruiting an initially unwilling Wolverine to take on a foe. Here’s the latest trailer from Marvel HQ:

Deadpool & Wolverine’s first public screenings start at a minute after midnight on July 24, while its official release date is July 26.

