Deadpool & Wolverine has officially made MCU history

The only MCU release of 2024 is nearly upon us, with Deadpool & Wolverine singlehandedly carrying the weight of Marvel on its shoulders.

And it's officially complete, with actor Ryan Reynolds confirming in an Instagram story on Wednesday night to update fans that the film, whose runtime currently stands at approximately 127 minutes, is now finished.

The release has already garnered a bunch of attention - not least because star Ryan Reynalds recently revealed that his Welcome to Wrexham co-star, Rob McElhenney, will feature in the forthcoming film.

A co-owner of UK football cub Wrexham, McElhenney will star in the latest franchise instalment alongside Reynalds, as the star revealed his business partner could play a masked goon that Deadpool takes on in the franchise.

But there's more, because Deadpool & Wolverine has just gone and smashed a huge record - and that's before the film has even hit cinemas.

Yup, the secret is out, the upcoming film is set to receive the highest age rating for any film in the Deadpool franchise, smashing MCU records in the process.

The forthcoming instalment will see heroes Deadpool (Reynolds) and Wolverine (Jackman) team up, as the pair seek to quell the threat of the villainous Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

The third instalment in the Deadpool superhero series, Deadpool & Wolverine has been branded with an 'R' rating in the US by the Motion Picture Association

It claims the film contains "strong bloody violence and language throughout," hinting at scenes featuring "gore and sexual references.”

Meanwhile, over here in the UK, the film's trailer was given a 15 rating by the British Board of Film Classifications.

That means the final full-length product is very unlikely to be rated anything less than a 15 (unless a nifty editor decides to slice and dice like a man (or woman) possessed to bring down the overall rating).

Despite the first two Deadpool films also received a UK rating of '15' and rated 'R' in the US, Deadpool & Wolverine is the first film to be released as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Directed by Shawn Levy, the screenplay was also co-written by the director alongside Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The film began production over at 21st Century Fox, but was put on hold after the film studio was purchased by Disney in March 2019.



It means that the forthcoming release will officially be the first film in the series to be released as part of the MCU and to receive a rating above PG-13.



Landing in UK theatres on July 15, the countdown is officially on.



For now, take a sneak peak at the trailer to get yourself in the mood.