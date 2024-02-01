Deadpool 3 ‘jolt’ could ‘save the whole Marvel Universe’ claims X-Men director Matthew Vaughn

Much has been said about the forthcoming Deadpool instalment, with X-Men director Matthew Vaughn the latest figure to weigh in on its prospects.

The upcoming film will see a Wolverine vs. Deadpool showdown - one we're simply dubbing 'Deadpool 3', with director Shawn Levy taking the helm.

Speaking on the forthcoming film during press for his latest big screen release, Argylle, Vaughn revealed that the forthcoming MCU film held the power to “save the whole” Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Speaking on BroBible’s “Post Credit” podcast, the director, who led 2011 superhero effort X-Men: First Class, said that from the information he'd heard, things were looking bright.

“The few snippets that I know about ‘Deadpool vs. Wolverine’ — or ‘Wolverine vs. Deadpool,’ I’m sure that argument between Ryan and Hugh is happening as we speak — are unbelievable,” Vaughn said.

“That’s going to be the jolt…the Marvel Universe is about to have a jolt of them and it’s going to bring that body back to life…



"I think Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are about to save the whole Marvel Universe.”

Deadpool 3 looks to be the only major MCU player where 2024 releases are concerned, after a series of box office flops over the past 12 months.



2023 saw both “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “The Marvels” crash and burn where releases are concerned, with the latter raking in under $100m at the box office - somewhat of an embarrassment where Blockbuster releases were concerned.

It's the latest sign of franchise fatigue, with audiences appetite for big-screen superhero instalments appearing to curb.

It follows a slew of casting rumours last year that culminated in director Levy stirring the pot even further.

“I will say, we're lucky on this one. There's certainly - is this an answer? A lot of the internet rumours are completely false, but some of them aren’t,” Levy told SiriusXM's Jess Cagle Show, as spotted by ComicBook.

It also followed speculation last July that Jennifer Garner looked set to star as Elektra, reprising a role she took on way back in 2005.

Hugh Jackman has also teased his return to the Wolverine character on social media.

“I’m a genuine fan of the X-Men, all I want is for the movies to be as good as they should be,” the Argylle director added.

Whatever the case, we can't wait for more latex-clad action.