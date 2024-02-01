Deadpool 3 ‘jolt’ could ‘save the whole Marvel Universe’ claims X-Men director Matthew Vaughn
Prepare for more unexpected twists as the latest MCU instalment readies for release
Much has been said about the forthcoming Deadpool instalment, with X-Men director Matthew Vaughn the latest figure to weigh in on its prospects.
The upcoming film will see a Wolverine vs. Deadpool showdown - one we're simply dubbing 'Deadpool 3', with director Shawn Levy taking the helm.
Speaking on the forthcoming film during press for his latest big screen release, Argylle, Vaughn revealed that the forthcoming MCU film held the power to “save the whole” Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Speaking on BroBible’s “Post Credit” podcast, the director, who led 2011 superhero effort X-Men: First Class, said that from the information he'd heard, things were looking bright.
It's the latest sign of franchise fatigue, with audiences appetite for big-screen superhero instalments appearing to curb.
It follows a slew of casting rumours last year that culminated in director Levy stirring the pot even further.
“I’m a genuine fan of the X-Men, all I want is for the movies to be as good as they should be,” the Argylle director added.
Whatever the case, we can't wait for more latex-clad action.
- Discover the best Disney+ shows this February