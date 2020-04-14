Daisy Ridley treats Star Wars fans to a BB-8 themed bedtime story

It’s been a memorable couple of months for Star Wars fans - and we’re not just talking about lockdown.

Between the long awaited Disney series The Mandalorian hitting UK screens and the forthcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series getting a new writer, you can also add Daisy Ridley hosting Disney’s storytime to that list.





In what might be the ultimate way to pass time during lockdown, Ridley chose to celebrate her birthday by reading children’s book BB-8 on the Run for Star Wars fans.





Written by Drew Daywalt and illustrated by Matt Myers, the story centres around one of BB-8’s numerous exciting adventures during the time of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.





Ridley also went on to dedicate the story to everyone doing their bit for the country in the midst of the global pandemic - from those staying at home to those NHS staff on the front line.





“Thank you to everyone staying at home and thank you to everyone out on the front lines helping those in need,” Ridley wrote in a tweet alongside the video. “Please accept my tiny offering of gratitude in the form of storytelling.”





This might just be the uplifting edition of storytime the nation never knew it needed.



