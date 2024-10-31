Daft Punk’s legendary anime movie is headed to cinemas just... one more time.

Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem will hit 800 cinema screens in 40 countries around the world on December 12th for just one night only, giving fans a rare opportunity to see what’s possibly the most epic music video of all time on the big screen.

Soundtracked by the French dance duo’s smash-hit 2001 album Discovery, it was developed alongside the production of the record with Leiji Matsumoto, one of the all-time greats of Japanese animation.

Interstella 5555 “tells the story of the abduction of an alien music band by an evil human character who has dark plans,” and, before the mainstream proliferation of anime in the west, was something of a gateway-drug into the medium for music fans.

“‘One More Time’ was playing all over the town at that time!” remembers Shinji Shimizu of Toei Animation, who produced the film. “I felt so proud that I wanted to shout to people on the street, ‘We are making its animation now!’”

Though you may be forgiven for being unaware of the hour-long animation’s very existence, you’ve likely already seen a good chunk of it — the film was chopped up to serve as track-length music videos to accompany the singles One More Time, Aerodynamic, Digital Love and Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger. It eventually released in its entirety in 2003.

If you can’t make it to the screenings — which have been remastered for 4K screens and will be accompanied by a greatest hits selection of Daft Punk’s other videos — a limited edition vinyl re-release of Discovery, featuring the original Japanese artwork, is going on sale alongside some very cool merchandise including slipmats, tees and posters.