The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back and looking better than ever this Christmas in 4K boxset

Just in time for your Christmas shopping, Arrow Video is bringing the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles trilogy to glorious 4K this December. Prepare for a nostalgic journey back to a time when practical effects reigned supreme, and a catchy theme song taught us all about "heroes in a half shell."

Remember 1990? The world was introduced to four sewer-dwelling brothers who, let's be honest, had a pretty sweet setup: unlimited pizza, cool weapons, and a rat sensei. Steve Barron's gritty (for a kids' movie about turtles, anyway) take on the underground comic was a box office smash, thanks in no small part to Jim Henson's Creature Shop, which gave us the glorious, slightly-too-realistic Turtle suits. That may hold up better than most modern CGI, but it also has a slightly unnerving look about it.

Then came 1991's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze. This one dove deep into the Turtles' origins, giving us the backstory we didn't necessarily ask for, but deserved. Plus, we got Tokka and Rahzar, two delightfully goofy new mutant foes. The film promised "double the stakes, double the pizza!" — and it delivered on at least one of those fronts.

Finally, 1993 brought us Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III, which bravely sent our shelled heroes back to feudal Japan. Because why not? Time travel, samurai showdowns, and ancient legends... all in a turtle-sized package. It was pure, unadulterated comic chaos, and honestly, we wouldn't have it any other way.

Arrow Video’s 4K restoration means you can now see every gooey detail of the Ooze, every perfectly executed nunchuk swing, and every single slice of pizza in stunning clarity. The three-disc set will be available on 4K UHD and Blu-ray, featuring snazzy new artwork by Florey, and even more exclusive covers by Matt Frank and Roberto Rivera Padro if you hit up the Arrow Store. Plus, reversible sleeves and a collector's booklet are included.

Pre-orders are open, and your chance to see Vanilla Ice rapping in pristine 4K is just around the corner. It's the perfect way to relive your childhood, or introduce a new generation to the true meaning of pizza-fuelled fun. You can pre-order the Blu-Ray below for £45 and the 4K restoration for £50.

Arrow Films Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition Blu-Ray £45 at arrowfilms.com Arrow Films Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy Limited Edition 4k Uhd £50 at arrowfilms.com