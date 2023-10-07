Cult tech brand Nothing has launched a beer - and it's brew-tiful

Cult tech brand Nothing has long been hailed for its retro-inspired gadgets - think the Nothing Ear 2 wireless buds or the Nothing Phone (2).

Now though, the London-based consumer tech start-up has joined forces with fellow independent Freetime Beer Co to launch what can only be described as the ultimate thirst quencher.

What began as an elaborate April Fools' joke earlier this year has now snowballed into an inaugural beer release, with Nothing Beer (5.1%) available as a limited release.

Prepare for minimalism-meets-malty delight, as this distinctive offering lands in the UK for the first time.

After all, making tech is thirsty work - or so say Nothing.

Served up in sleek white cans that channel the brand's clean-cut, tech-first aesthetic, a six-pack of Nothing never looked so good.

With refreshment just one click away, Nothing Beer (5.1%) is only available in six-pack form (if you can get your mitts on it, that is).

"At Nothing, we're always looking for ways to do things differently and to make everyday more fun," says Ryan Latham, Global Director Brand & Creative at Nothing.

"We're a brand that brings people together so making a beer felt like a natural progression for us. We have also prototyped it at multiple Nothing Store Soho parties and people seemed to really enjoy it.

"As a London-based tech company we are proud to have partnered with another independent British brand in Freetime Beer Co for this launch".

Brewed by the hop masters over at Freetime Beer Co in Wales, Beer (5.1%) is dry, refreshing and light in colour.

Serving up a malty profile, it's distinctive taste is offset perfectly by Kazbek hops.

Add a handful of fresh citrus aromas to the mix and the result is a hearty independent brew with an earthy and spicy bitter finish.

Available to purchase from Nothing's Soho store in the heart of London, fermentation fans in search of a six-pack can also head on over to their site while stocks last.

