Cuba’s iconic Tropicana Nightclub to be recreated in London for new immersive night out

Modern life getting you down? Want to step back into a sexier, tastier, samba-fied bygone age — preferably AI-free and with better weather, too?

Then check out Paradise Under the Stars, a new immersive experience from The Lost Estate that aims to bring 1950s Havana living to London.

Recreating Cuba’s legendary Tropicana Nightclub in London’s Earls Court, Paradise Under the Stars promises a mix of authentic Cuban dining, sunset-worthy cocktails, and high energy carnival choreography and atmosphere. Jazz, sequins, showgirl headpieces and romance — you might leave wondering why there are Boris bikes lining the streets and not palm trees instead.

The original club’s feel, which was a favourite of Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra, will be meticulously reimagined for the London event. Music and choreography comes from Cuba’s Yelfris Valdes and Luanda Pau respectively — Pau’s mother being a choreographer for the real Tropicana during the 1980s.

Chef Ash Clarke (Temper Restaurants, SMOKESTAK, Gordon Ramsay at The Savoy) puts together the menu, with nods to the dishes of top restaurants of the time including San Souci, Monsignor and the Tropicana itself. Cocktails have been lifted straight from the original club bar, Los Jardines, and include the El Tropicana, Club Mojito and a full daiquiri menu.

There’s a good chance you’ve already enjoyed a show from The Lost Estate before, too — it’s the production company behind the popular The Great Feast Christmas experience, and 58th Street, a jazz-age trip back in time to a 1930s Harlem speakeasy. Celebrity fans include Margot Robbie, Helena Bonham Carter and Simon Pegg.

“At The Lost Estate, the audience is the star of the show – with Paradise Under the Stars, we invite you to step into the magic of 1950s Havana and feel the energy, passion, and power of the Tropicana Nightclub,” said Eddy Hackett, Co-Founder and Executive Producer of The Lost Estate.

“This experience has been three years in the making, and now it's time for you to lose yourself in a glittering world of mambo!”

Opening on March 18th, tickets for Paradise Under the Stars start at £59.50 plus booking fee, with three course meal dining and VIP packages also available. Pick up tickets at www.paradiseunderthestars.com.